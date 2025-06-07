Cadillac Lyric SUVs Recalled For Blank Display Screens

General Motors recalls 41,300 Cadillac Lyriq vehicles that lose backup cameras, speedomoters, etc.

June 7, 2025 — Cadillac Lyriq driver video displays have caused a recall of more than 41,300 SUVs because those displays may go blank while driving.

The recall involves 2023-2024 Cadillac Lyriq vehicles that could lose their speedometers, warning lights and backup camera images.

General Motors opened an investigation in March after the government contacted the automaker about complaints of blank driver video displays. GM found more than 1,200 reports of failed video displays in vehicles with video display control modules that were not updated to the current software version.

GM is unaware of any crash or injury reports.

Cadillac says dealers can repair the blank video displays by updating the control module software, or the updates can be sent over-the-air.

Cadillac Lyriq recall letters are expected to be mailed beginning July 14, 2025. But customers with questions may call Cadillac at 800-333-4223.

GM's Cadillac Lyric blank display screen recall number is N252500680.