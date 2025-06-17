Feds Investigate 2009 Nissan Cubes After Airbag Rupture

Driver's front airbag deployed abnormally in 2009 Nissan Cube. NHTSA suspects inflator weld problem.

June 17, 2025 — A 2009 Nissan Cube airbag deployment is the subject of a federal investigation opened by the National Highway Traffic Safety Administration.

More than 23,000 model year 2009 Nissan Cubes are affected after NHTSA learned of a single-vehicle crash that caused the front driver's side airbag to deploy abnormally.

The airbag module detached from the steering wheel and injured the Nissan Cube driver, with the module landing in the back seat of the Cube. But the airbag cushion and airbag inflator was still attached to the module housing.

NHTSA confirmed 2009 Nissan Cubes were originally equipped with Takata (now New Leaf) PSDI-X inflators. Nissan and New Leaf investigated and determined the airbag inflator rupture occurred at a weld point between the inflator cap and inflator housing.

NHTSA is concerned there may be weld defects in the 2009 Nissan Cube airbag inflators.

The PSDI-X airbag inflators are included in an ongoing federal investigation regarding airbag propellant in the New Leaf inflators. But safety regulators believe this Nissan Cube airbag rupture is different than previous ruptures caused by propellant.

Nissan hasn't decided to recall 2009 Nissan Cube vehicles, but the automaker has collected parts from the field to learn more about the issue.

NHTSA opened the investigation to determine if the 2009 Nissan Cube PSDI-X airbag inflators contain weld defects.

CarComplaints.com will update our website with results of the federal investigation.