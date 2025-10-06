Honda Head Gasket Lawsuit Filed in Canada

Honda CR-V, Honda Accord and Honda Civic 1.5L engines can allegedly suffer complete failures.

October 6, 2025 — A Honda head gasket lawsuit in Canada alleges vehicles with 1.5-litre engines suffer complete engine failures due to defective head gaskets.

The class action asserts engine coolant leaks inside the engine and compression is lost due to problems with the seals, causing the vehicles to lose power. Over time this can cause the Honda engines to fail.

The Honda head gasket lawsuit includes:

“Any natural person, legal entity under private law, company or association who is or was the owner or lessee in Quebec of a Honda brand automobile equipped with a 1.5 litre turbocharged engine of the following models and years: 2016-2022 Honda Civic, 2017-2022 Honda CR-V, 2018-2022 Honda Accord."

The lawsuit asserts Honda owners complain their engines jerk and the check engine lights illuminate. Honda Canada dealers scan the vehicles and discover diagnostic trouble codes PO300, PO301, PO302, PO303, and PO304.

The plaintiff says these are misfire codes that are activated when coolant leaks into the combustion chambers and alters the air-fuel mixture.

The leaking coolant is either burned in the combustion chambers or it mixes with engine oil.

The Honda head gasket class action lawsuit was filed by Martine Lupien who owns a 2016 Honda Civic equipped with a 1.5-litre turbocharged engine. She contends she has always followed the maintenance schedule recommended by Honda Canada, yet the cylinder head gasket was leaking coolant into the combustion chambers.

The plaintiff complains the alleged head gasket problem was there when she purchased her Honda Civic but she had no way of knowing.

"The engine deteriorated prematurely compared to other equivalent engines, so she paid a price that was too high in relation to the actual quality of the vehicle and her expectations at the time of purchase." — Honda head gasket lawsuit

Once leaked coolant mixes with engine oil, the contamination causes corrosion and premature wear on the engine which can lead to engine failure. The lawsuit alleges the head gasket materials or weak cylinder head bolts fail to maintain engine compression.

According to the class action lawsuit, a failed head gasket seal requires replacement of the head gasket at a cost of about $5,000.

The Honda head gasket lawsuit was filed in the Superior Court of Québec (Montreal District): Martine Lupien v. Honda Canada Inc.

The plaintiff is represented by Adams Lawyer Inc.