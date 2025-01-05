Lincoln Nautilus Recalled For Automatic Window Reversal Problems

About 48,000 Nautilus SUVs built in China need their door modules recalibrated.

January 5, 2025 — A 2024-2025 Lincoln Nautilus recall affects nearly 48,000 SUVs because of problems with the window automatic reversal systems.

The Nautilus window may not automatically reverse if an object is detected in the path of a closing window.

According to Lincoln:

"The driver or passenger side windows may not automatically reverse when encountering an object until after exerting an upward force greater than 100 N when using the “global closing” (unattended) feature."

The automaker opened an investigation in November 2024 after finding problems with the power window automatic reversal systems for Nautilus vehicles. Specifically, testing found a problem with the movable glass which did not reverse as expected.

Ford determined the only vehicles affected are Nautilus SUVs manufactured in China with a unique calibration for North America.

Ford says no crash or injury reports have been filed.

Dealers will need to recalibrate the driver door modules and the passenger door modules. Lincoln Nautilus recall letters should be mailed January 13, 2025.

Lincoln Nautilus owners who have questions should call 866-436-7332 and ask about window reversal recall number 24C43.