Mercedes Recalls 93,000 Vehicles With Panoramic Sunroofs

Recalled vehicles have panoramic sunroofs, but the recall is issued for problems with the C-pillars.

June 17, 2025 — Mercedes-Benz C-pillar problems have caused a recall of 93,000 of these vehicles if they are equipped with panoramic sunroofs.

2023-2025 Mercedes-Benz GLC 300

2023-2025 Mercedes-Benz GLC 300 4MATIC

2024-2025 Mercedes-Benz AMG GLC 43 4MATIC

2025 Mercedes-Benz GLC 350E 4MATIC

2025 Mercedes-Benz AMG GLC 63 SE

In the event of certain types of crash impacts, an occupant's head may hit the C-pillar when the pillar won't absorb enough of the impact. This is dangerous for an unbelted rear seat occupant with their head against the C-pillar, but the problem also violates federal safety standards.

According to Mercedes, the damping of the rear roof lining might be too stiff.

The automaker opened investigations in May based on crash testing performed by a third-party test facility hired by the National Highway Traffic Safety Administration. The tests were repeated, and Mercedes conducted its own test to verify the worst-case scenario.

Although a recall has been issued, there have been no warranty claims or field reports about the problem.

Mercedes will mail C-pillar recall letters August 4, 2025, then dealers will rework and modify the C-pillar trim and roof lining.

With questions Mercedes owners can call 800-367-6372.