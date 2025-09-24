Faulty Ram Brake Warning Lights Lead to Truck Recall

Chrysler says Ram truck brake warning lights may be wrong.

September 24, 2025 — A Ram truck recall involves about 3,000 trucks because the brake system warning lights may be wrong.

The Ram brake warning light recall includes these trucks.

2026 Ram 2500

2026 Ram 3500

2026 Ram 3500 Chassis Cab

2026 Ram 4500 Chassis Cab

2026 Ram 5500 Chassis Cab

Chrysler opened a Ram truck investigation in August regarding incorrect 3.5 inch instrument panel clusters installed in the trucks.

The Ram trucks may have been built with 3.5 inch instrument panel clusters that display a brake warning symbol instead of a "BRAKE" warning light.

"Vehicles built with IPCs that display the incorrect brake system warning light may cause a customer to not understand that a brake system problem potentially exists, which may cause a vehicle crash without prior warning." — Fiat Chrysler

About 124 Ram trucks are recalled in Canada.

FCA will begin mailing Ram brake warning light recall letters September 25, 2025, then dealerships will replace the instrument panel clusters.

Ram truck owners who have questions may call 800-853-1403 and ask about instrument panel recall number 79C.