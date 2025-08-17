Lincoln Aviators Recalled Over Dangerous Windows

Nearly 26,000 Aviators have windows that may not reverse if an object is in the way when closing.

August 17, 2025 — Nearly 26,000 Lincoln Aviators are recalled because the side rear windows could injure passengers.

The recalled 2025 Lincoln Aviator rear windows should automatically reverse if the windows are closing with an object in the way, such as a finger.

But Lincoln says when closing the windows with the global closing feature, the side rear windows may exert too much force when encountering an object before the windows automatically reverse.

According to Lincoln:

"During a 'global close' operation activated using the key fob or the LincolnWay mobile application, the side rear power-operated windows may not automatically reverse when encountering an object while closing until after exerting an upward force that is greater than expected."

And specifically, the closing force may exceed the 100 N limit set forth in federal safety regulations.

Lincoln found the problem in May when engineers were testing the Aviator power window automatic reversal system. Ford and the door module supplier investigated to determine the root cause and determined the supplier made mistakes with door module version 20.4 software for 2025 Aviators.

"This feature was not intended for Aviator and Ford was not made aware that it was enabled. As a result, feature parameters were not calibrated." — Recall documentation

More than 2,400 Lincoln Aviators are recalled in Canada.

Aviator recall letters will be mailed beginning September 15, 2025. Lincoln dealers need to update the driver and passenger door module software.

Aviator owners may call 866-436-7332 and ask about Lincoln door module recall number 25C33.