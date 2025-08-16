Lincoln Corsair Backup Camera Recall Announced

About 42,000 Corsairs need new rearview cameras and harnesses to prevent water intrusion.

August 16, 2025 — For the 103rd time in 2025, Ford has announced a vehicle safety defect recall, this time involving about 42,000 Lincoln Corsairs.

The backup camera recall includes 2020-2022 Lincoln Corsair SUVs equipped with backup camera connectors that can corrode from water.

This can cause the rearview camera image to fail or the camera image may appear distorted.

The problem is caused by the backup camera connector that can corrode due to an uninsulated "drain" (ground) wire.

Ford first learned of the problem in June while investigating backup camera problems associated with a January recall. Engineers found only Corsairs equipped with analog rearview cameras are affected as Corsairs with digital cameras use a different wire harness design that does not have an uninsulated ground wire.

Ford is aware of 316 Corsair backup camera warranty claims going back to March 2020.

Ford dealers are busy working on many other recalls considering this is the 103rd safety recall Ford has announced in 2025. So the Lincoln Corsair recall letters will be mailed twice.

Interim Corsair backup camera recall letters will be mailed between August 18 and August 22, 2025, then second recall letters will be mailed when dealers are ready to replace the backup cameras and harnesses.

Second Lincoln Corsair backup camera recall letters will be mailed between December 15 and December 19, 2025.

The new rearview camera harness has an insulated drain wire which will protect the rearview camera connectors from water.

Lincoln Corsair owners with questions about the backup camera recall may contact Ford at 866-436-7332. Ford's rearview camera recall number is 25S83.