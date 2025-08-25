Ram 1500 Electric Power Steering Recalls Failed, Alleges Lawsuit

Majority of claims dismissed after Ram 1500 owners complained of losing power steering.

August 24, 2025 — A Fiat Chrysler class action lawsuit alleges Ram 1500 power steering recalls failed to repair the trucks.

But Chrysler argues the Ram 1500 trucks are not defective and any electric power steering problems have been repaired.

The Ram 1500 class action lawsuit includes:

"All persons or entities who purchased or leased a 2013-2024 Ram 1500 vehicle in the United States from an authorized FCA dealership."

FCA has allegedly concealed the problems from customers even though two electric power steering recalls have been issued. The National Highway Traffic Safety Administration also opened an investigation into 2013-2016 Ram 1500 electric power steering problems, an investigation that is still open.

The Ram 1500 customers who sued complain the trucks can suddenly lose power steering while driving, and without warning. Steering ability remains, but the steering wheel will be more difficult to turn.

According to the plaintiffs, the replacement components can cost up to $4,000, and due to the alleged defects all 2013-2016 Ram 1500 customers overpaid for their trucks.

Chrysler issued a Ram 1500 electric power steering recall in 2016, but it was for less than 500 model year 2015-2016 Ram 1500 trucks. A loss of power steering was blamed on contamination of the electric power steering control unit circuit boards.

Dealerships were told to replace the Ram 1500 electric power steering control units.

But in 2019, another Ram 1500 power steering recall was announced due to problems with faulty electric power steering gears. However, the truck recall was small, less than 200 trucks.

The National Highway Traffic Safety Administration investigation was opened in August 2023 which includes more than 1.1 million Ram 1500 trucks and electric power steering problems.

Since the recall in 2016, nearly 400 complaints had been filed about power steering failures in 2013-2016 Ram 1500 trucks.

Ram 1500 owners complained they had to replace the steering rack and pinion components when the electric power steering units failed.

To date, federal safety regulators are still investigating the trucks.

Motion to Dismiss the Ram 1500 Power Steering Lawsuit

Chrysler filed a motion to dismiss the power steering lawsuit and was able to get the majority of the claims dismissed.

The Ram 1500 electric power steering lawsuit began as a nationwide action, but only state law claims survived.

Judge Robert A. Kirsch dismissed all the claims against Chrysler except for violations of the Florida Deceptive and Unfair Trade Practices Act, Florida Implied Warranty Of Merchantability, and Fraud By Concealment under Florida law.

The only other state that will move forward is Pennsylvania based on claims of violating the Unfair Trade Practices and Consumer Protection Law, and the Pennsylvania Implied Warranty Of Merchantability.

The Ram 1500 electric power steering lawsuit was filed by these customers:

Nancy Ludwig / New Jersey / 2016 Ram 1500

Joseph Spillane / New Jersey / 2013 Ram 1500

Christopher Martinez / New Jersey / 2020 Ram 1500

Breck Jackson / Florida / 2019 Ram 1500

Andrew Debruyne / Illinois / 2016 Ram 1500

Gabriel Clinton / Michigan / 2019 Ram 1500

Michael Weldon / Ohio / 2018 Ram 1500

Jacob Andress / Pennsylvania / 2020 Ram 1500

Tina Legere / Texas / 2020 Ram 1500

The Ram 1500 electric power steering lawsuit was filed in the U.S. District Court for the District of New Jersey: Ludwig, et al., v. FCA US LLC.

The plaintiffs are represented by McCune Law Group, and McCune Wright Arevalo Vercoski Kusel Weck Brandt, APC.