Recall Says Tesla Cybertruck Off-Road Light Bars Can Fly Off

Tesla recalls 6,200 electric Cybertrucks equipped with service-installed off-road light bars.

October 31, 2025 — A 2024 Tesla Cybertruck off-road light bar recall includes about 6,200 electric trucks because the off-road light bars may loosen and detach from the trucks.

Tesla says the 2024 Cybertrucks are equipped with service-installed off-road light bars that are possibly attached with the wrong surface primer.

The primer is used to attach the light bar to the windshield.

Tesla came across the issue in February when problems were found with adhesion to glass in the optional off-road light bars. Engineers monitored the field and a few months later Tesla found problems with the incorrect primer being applied.

"Tesla added a caution to the BetaPrime primer application instructions in the service manual to avoid use of BetaPrime on the optional off-road light bar accessory, clarifying that BetaPrime is intended for application to the windshield only."

However, some people ignored those warnings.

"Despite service instructions specifying use of the correct primer for each surface, in some cases, service technicians were inadvertently using BetaSeal on the windshield and BetaPrime on the optional off-road light bar accessory."

Tesla is aware of at least 619 warranty claims relating to Cybertruck off-road light bars.

A Tesla owner should listen for noise from inside the Cybertruck and watch for a gap between the light bar and the windshield. A driver may also find the light bar has loosened.

Tesla Cybertruck off-road light bar recall letters will be mailed at the end of December 2025.

Tesla Service will inspect the off-road light bar for delamination or damage and if either is present, Tesla will replace the light bar with a new light bar attached with tape and a mechanical attachment. If no delamination or damage is found, Tesla will retrofit the Cybertruck off-road light bar with a mechanical attachment.

Tesla Cybertruck owners may call 877-798-3752 and ask about Cybertruck light bar recall number SB-25-90-001.

Separately, a Tesla Cybertruck off-road light bar lawsuit claims owners paid for the optional lights but never received them.