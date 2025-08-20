Tesla Cybertruck Off-Road Light Bar Missing: Lawsuit

Tesla class action lawsuit says Cybertruck owner never received the off-road lightbar.

August 20, 2025 — A Tesla class action lawsuit in California alleges Cybertruck owners didn't receive the off-road light bars they paid for.

Tesla allegedly falsely advertised the Cybertruck came with an off-road light bar.

The Tesla Cybertruck class action lawsuit includes:

"All persons within California who purchased a vehicle from Defendant that was advertised to include an off-road lightbar, but who did not receive such off-road lightbar, within the four years prior to the date of filing the Complaint in this action to the date of class certification in this action."

California plaintiff Eric Schwartz purchased a Cyberbeast Cybertruck for $99,990 in December 2023. He also contends he purchased a Foundation Series upgrade package which included several accessories and upgrades, including an off-road light bar.

The total purchase price of the Foundation Series upgrade was $20,000, separate from the Cybertruck cost.

According to the class action, when the plaintiff purchased his Tesla Cybertruck, all trucks were Foundation Series models, but the off-road light bar was only included as part of the Foundation Series Cyberbeast trim and not available on the AWD version of the Foundation Series Cybertruck.

The Cybertruck was delivered to the plaintiff in August 2024 but the off-road light bar was missing. The plaintiff asserts he repeatedly contacted Tesla regarding the missing off-road light but Tesla allegedly refuses to give him the light bar.

The Tesla class action alleges the plaintiff purchased his Cybertruck expecting to receive the off-road light bar advertised as part of the Foundation Series upgrade package. And the plaintiff complains he paid a considerable amount of money for something he still has not been provided.

"Plaintiff suffered an 'injury in fact' because Plaintiff's money was taken by Defendant for products that were never provided to him. Plaintiff and Class Members were undoubtedly injured as a result of Defendant's false representations that are at issue in this litigation." — Tesla Cybertruck class action lawsuit

According to the lawsuit, Cybertruck owners would not have purchased the trucks if they would have known Tesla was using false advertising regarding the off-road light bars.

The Tesla Cybertruck off-road light bar class action lawsuit was filed in the Superior Court for the State of California for the County of Los Angeles: Eric Schwartz v. Tesla, Inc., et al.

The plaintiff is represented by the Law Offices of Todd M. Friedman, P.C.