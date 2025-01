About 300 vehicles need new driver's side airbag assemblies to prevent tears.

January 3, 2025 — Possible torn driver's side airbags are the reason behind a recall of 2024-2025 Tesla Model S and Tesla Model X vehicles.

The driver's airbag could tear during deployment and fail to protect the Tesla driver.

The recall involves about 300 vehicles which will have the driver airbag assemblies replaced once recall letters are mailed February 21, 2025.

Tesla Model S and Tesla Model X owners may call 877-798-3752 and refer to airbag recall number SB-24-20-001.