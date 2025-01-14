Toyota Camry Air Conditioner Smell Lawsuit Settled

Toyota Camry class action lawsuit alleges mold and odors harm car occupants.

January 13, 2025 — Toyota Camry air conditioner smells caused a nationwide class action lawsuit more than nine years ago, and after nine years in court the case has finally been settled.

However, the final version of the Camry AC smell class action settlement is not what was requested by the two owners who sued Toyota in 2015.

The original Toyota Camry air conditioner smell lawsuit alleges cars in the U.S. are equipped with defective heating, ventilation, and air conditioning (HVAC) systems.

Specifically, the air conditioner odor lawsuit included Toyota Camry XV50 cars, which means vehicles manufactured from August 2011 to August 2020.

The two plaintiffs contend the Camry HVAC systems pose an unreasonable health risk to occupants because they emit "noxious and foul odors from debris and contamination in the HVAC system, as well as possible growth of mold" that harms occupants.

The class action alleges contamination grows on the evaporator, collecting moisture, pollen, dead insects and bits of leaves that enter the HVAC system from outside vents.

This allegedly creates conditions ripe to the growth of mold and other contaminants.

According to the Camry AC smell class action lawsuit, the problems cannot be fixed by repeated replacements of the air filters or other components. The lawsuit also alleges the odors cannot be removed by "repeated foam flushes or other related repairs."

"Defendant merely replaced the defective HVAC components with the same defective components, which never repairs the HVAC Defect as warranted." — Toyota Camry AC lawsuit

The plaintiffs argue Toyota should remove and replace the Camry HVAC systems with "suitable alternative" systems that do not contain the alleged defects. In addition, the plaintiffs contend Toyota should be forced to reform the Camry manufacturer warranty.

For the class action lawsuit, Toyota submitted hundreds of thousands of pages of documents, and the automaker denies all claims and allegations in the Camry lawsuit. However, Toyota agreed to the settlement to put an end to more than nine years of expensive litigation.

Toyota Camry Air Conditioner Smell Settlement

Most consumers would logically believe if Toyota Camry cars are defective in one U.S. state, they would be defective nationwide. However, automotive class action lawsuit settlements don't always work that way.

In this case, what began for car owners nationwide ended for certain 2012-2015 Toyota Camry customers only in California.

According to the Camry AC smell settlement:

"You are included in the Settlement if you are an individual who reside(d) in California and own, lease, or previously owned or leased a Subject Vehicle as of May 31, 2024."

Furthermore, one of the arguments against Toyota is how repeatedly replacing the Camry air filters won't help with the mold and harmful odors. And flushes won't help either. However, the settlement involves replacing the Camry charcoal air filters, and flushes of the evaporators.

Reimbursement of Out-of-Pocket Expenses Incurred After May 31, 2024

Affected Camry customers are entitled to file a claim for "reimbursement of the reasonable, unreimbursed out-of-pocket expenses" incurred after May 31, 2024, to replace and install a charcoal air filter in the Toyota Camry.

The customer can make one claim per vehicle "for potential reimbursement of up to $100."

For 2014-2015 Toyota Camry cars, claims for costs incurred after May 31, 2024, "must be postmarked (in the case of mailed Claims) or filed with the Settlement Notice Administrator (in the case of electronic Claims)" within two years of May 31, 2024.

For 2012-2013 Toyota Camry cars, claims must be filed within one year of May 31, 2024.

Reimbursement of Out-of-Pocket Expenses Incurred On or Before May 31, 2024

Toyota Camry customers are entitled to file one claim per vehicle for reimbursement of the "reasonable, unreimbursed out-of-pocket expense" incurred on or before May 31, 2024, to: "(i) replace and install a charcoal air filter in a Subject Vehicle; and/or (ii) have the evaporator flushed on a Subject Vehicle."

A claim for reimbursement of out-of-pocket expenses incurred on or before May 31, 2024, must be filed by May 31, 2025.

Toyota Camry customers must file valid claims with supporting documentation.

After spending more than nine years in court, plaintiff Alfred Salas will receive $7,500, and plaintiff Gloria Ortega will receive $5,000.

The attorneys representing the plaintiffs will receive $4,100,000 in attorneys’ fees and $350,000 in expenses.

The plaintiffs are represented by Capstone Law APC, and Kiesel Law LLP.