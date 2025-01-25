VW Tiguan Engine Problems Cause Class Action Lawsuit

VW Tiguan piston rings are allegedly shot to hell in the EA888 2.0-liter TSI engines.

January 25, 2025 — Volkswagen Tiguan engine problems have caused a class action lawsuit that includes 2022-2023 VW Tiguans equipped with EA888 2.0-liter TSI engines.

The lawsuit alleges the VW Tiguan EA888 engines suffer from oil consumption problems, causing drivers to add oil between scheduled service appointments.

The Tiguan owner who filed the class action blames the excessive oil consumption on defective piston rings.

VW allegedly used piston rings that don't have enough tension which allow oil to pass into the Tiguan engine cylinder combustion chamber where it burns off.

Volkswagen allegedly knew about the Tiguan engine problems before the vehicles were first sold but failed to warn customers the EA888 engines may overheat and fail.

According to the class action lawsuit, Tiguan owners should have been warned about the supposed need to add quarts of oil between scheduled oil changes.

VW Tiguan Engine Lawsuit — The Plaintiff

The VW Tiguan class action lawsuit was filed by Georgia plaintiff Maria Lydia Martinez who purchased a new 2023 Volkswagen Tiguan in November 2022. The plaintiff asserts the warranty “covers any repair to correct a defect in manufacturer’s material or workmanship” without charge within 4 years or 50,000 miles in service, whichever occurs first.

After driving the Tiguan about 2,500 miles, the plaintiff says the engine problems caused a warning indicating low engine oil. She took the Tiguan to a VW dealer and was allegedly told it was normal for the engine to consume oil.

More oil was added to the Tiguan, but the plaintiff says the low oil warning activated again after driving another 2,000 miles, so she returned to the dealership seeking help.

Oil was added to the Tiguan EA888 engine and the plaintiff claims she was told it was normal. But about 2,000 miles later the low oil level warning appeared again.

According to the class action, oil was again added to the Tiguan and the plaintiff was told it was normal.

"To date, having driver [sic] the Martinez Vehicle about 13,000 miles, the vehicle’s engine remains unrepaired and continues to consume oil, and impedes Plaintiff’s ability to safely operate the Martinez Vehicle." — VW Tiguan engine problems lawsuit

The class action says a Volkswagen Tiguan oil consumption recall hasn't been issued, and dealerships typically will only add oil if a customer complains. The lawsuit also alleges the engine problems aren't repaired even when the Tiguans are still under their respective warranties.

And as alleged in every automotive class action lawsuit, the plaintiff claims Tiguan customers "would not have purchased the Class Vehicles or would have paid substantially less for them" if VW would have admitted the Tiguan engines have oil consumption problems.

To fix the VW Tiguan engine problems, the plaintiff wants the automaker to replace the 2022-2023 Tiguans with new vehicles, "or repair of the defective Class Vehicles with an extension of the express warranties and service contracts which are or were applicable to the Class Vehicles."

The VW Tiguan engine class action lawsuit was filed in the U.S. District Court for the District of New Jersey: Maria Lydia Martinez v. Volkswagen Group of America, Inc.

The plaintiff is represented by Lemberg Law, LLC.