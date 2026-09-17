Ford Recall: Detached Parts, Electrical System Failures, and More

Recall involves 2026 Ford Maverick, Ford F-150, and Ford Bronco Sport vehicles.

September 17, 2026 — Loose vehicle joints have caused Ford to recall these 2026 models: Ford Maverick, Ford F-150, and Ford Bronco Sport.

The recall affects more than 20 vehicles that can experience detached parts, unsecured cargo, decreased crash protection, electrical system failures or a driver can lose control of the vehicle.

Ford says the vehicle joints may not have been tight enough, so dealers will tighten the vehicle joints or repair and replace the joint retention mechanisms.

Ford recall letters should be mailed beginning September 21, 2026, but concerned owners may call 866-436-7332.

Ford's vehicle joint recall number is 26S60.