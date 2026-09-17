Ford Recalls F-150 and F-250 Over Infotainment Screens

Ford recalls 47,000 trucks equipped with 8-inch infotainment screens.

September 17, 2026 — A Ford truck recall involves more than 47,000 model year 2021-2023 F-150 and 2023-2026 Ford F-250 SD vehicles equipped with 8-inch SYNC infotainment screens.

Software errors are to blame and may cause the rearview camera image to be blocked by the infotainment home screen menu.

If the rearview image doesn't appear when shifting into REVERSE the vehicle violates federal safety standards.

There are no reports of crashes or injuries.

Ford says it will mail final recall notices between September 21 and October 23, 2026.

Truck owners may call Ford at 866-436-7332 and refer to recall number 26C37.