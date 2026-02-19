Recall: Lexus LX 600 Transmission Can Damage Itself

Lexus LX 600 SUVs can stall or possibly catch fire from leaking transmission fluid.

February 19, 2026 — Lexus LX 600 transmission problems have led to a recall of about 5,000 SUVs in the U.S. and Canada.

The recalled 2025-2026 Lexus LX 600 transmissions can damage themselves, as strange as that sounds.

That can occur because of a transmission software issue that causes the Lexus 600 to stall while driving, including at highway speeds.

But Lexus also says transmission fluid may leak, and leaking transmission fluid that hits a hot engine or exhaust component can cause a fire.

The government hasn't announced recall details and Lexus only says LX 600 recall letters will be mailed by the end of April 2026. Dealers will update the transmission control computer software.

Lexus didn't say more, but 2025-2026 LX 600 owners may call 800-255-3987.