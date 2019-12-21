Mazda3 Automatic Emergency Braking Recall Issued

Mazda recalls more than 35,000 vehicles with 'Smart Braking Systems' that unintentionally activate.

December 21, 2019 — A Mazda3 automatic emergency braking recall for more than 35,000 vehicles is needed because the vehicles can suddenly come to a halt even though no objects have caused the braking systems to activate.

The 2019-2020 Mazda3 recall involves the "Smart Braking System," a currently-not-so-smart automatic emergency braking system with software errors.

Mazda says the software wasn't programmed correctly and may cause the Mazda3 to falsely detect objects in the front of the vehicle.

This will automatically and suddenly apply the brakes when a driver isn't expecting it, greatly increasing the chance of a rear-end crash.

The automaker says a Mazda3 driver will hear a warning sound and see a warning message when the problem occurs.

In total there are 35,390 recalled Mazda3 vehicles in the U.S., and so far no crashes or injuries have been reported.

Mazda didn't announce when the Mazda3 recall will begin or what dealers will do to repair the problems, but owners with questions may call 800-222-5500.

CarComplaints.com has complaints from owners of Mazda3 vehicles and numerous other Mazda cars.