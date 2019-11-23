Takata Airbag Settlements Reached in Canada

Mazda, Subaru and Toyota customers in Canada may be affected by Takata airbag settlements.

November 23, 2019 — Takata airbag settlements have been reached in Canada for former and current owners and lessees of these Mazda, Subaru and Toyota vehicles.

2007-2012 Lexus ES 350

2010-2017 Lexus GX 460

2006-2013 Lexus IS

2010-2015 Lexus IS 250C / IS 350C

2008-2014 Lexus IS-F

2012 Lexus LF-A

2016-2019 Lexus IS 200T / 300 / 350

2015-2019 Lexus RC-F / 350 / 300 / 200T

2006-2009 / 2014-2015 Lexus IS 250 / IS 350

2002-2010 Lexus SC 430

2004-2013 Mazda Mazda6

2006-2007 Mazda Mazdaspeed6

2004-2011 Mazda RX-8

2004-2009 Mazda B-Series

2004-2006 Mazda MPV

2007-2012 Mazda CX-7

2007-2015 Mazda CX-9

2010-2013 Mazda3

2011-2014 Mazda2

2005-2006 Saab 9-2X

2011-2015 Scion XB

2016 Scion iM

2003-2006 Subaru Baja

2009-2013 Subaru Forester

2005-2011 Subaru Impreza

2003-2017 Subaru Legacy

2003-2017 Subaru Outback

2004-2014 Subaru STI / WRX

2006-2014 Subaru Tribeca

2017-2018 Toyota Corolla iM

2003-2019 Toyota Corolla

2003-2014 Toyota Matrix

2004-2005 Toyota RAV4

2002-2007 Toyota Sequoia

2011-2014 Toyota Sienna

2003-2006 Toyota Tundra

2006-2011 Toyota Yaris Hatchback

2007-2012 Toyota Yaris Sedan

2010-2017 Toyota 4Runner

Several class action lawsuits were filed against the three companies, but the automakers deny wrongdoing and say they decided to settle to save money on future expensive litigation.

The settlements do not involve claims of personal injury, wrongful death or property damage caused by a crash related to a Takata airbag.

However, it's debatable how many Canadian customers will be helped by the settlements.

While attorneys who filed the lawsuits will likely receive $5.8 million, many Canadian vehicle owners may not see a cent from the class actions.

According to the settlements, which still must be approved by the courts, the benefits include a customer support program, an outreach program and a reimbursement program.

The outreach program will attempt to expand marketing efforts to increase the recall repair completion rates in Mazda, Subaru and Toyota vehicles that have been recalled to replace Takata airbag inflators.

The customer support program will provide coverage related to Takata airbag recalls. However, the vehicles are already being fully repaired under recall for free, so how this program will benefit customers is questionable.

The only parts of the settlements that may bring monetary relief to Canadian Mazda, Subaru and Toyota customers is in the form of reimbursements for "reasonable" out-of-pocket expenses incurred for Takata airbag recalls.

The settlement agreements say these expenses include items such as car rentals, towing charges and childcare expenses related to Takata recalls.

If the automaker already reimbursed a customer for rental car expenses, etc., the owner or lessee will not be eligible for reimbursements.

Final approval hearings will be held in Toronto on February 11, 2020, and in Montreal on February 17, 2020.

Mazda, Subaru and Toyota customers in Canada can learn more by visiting www.autoairbagsettlement.ca.