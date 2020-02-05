2020 Jeep Wranglers Recalled To Replace Front Axles

Chrysler recalls Wranglers that may have lower control arms that separate from the axles.

February 4, 2020 — More than 3,300 model year 2020 Jeep Wrangler SUVs are recalled because the lower control arms may separate from the axles.

Fiat Chrysler (FCA) says faulty weld locations on the left side of the Wrangler is what can cause the separation.

The Wranglers were built between July 22, 2019, to October 26, 2019, but they were manufactured with front axle lower control arm brackets that may not have been in the correct locations during the welding process.

FCA opened an internal investigation in October 2019 after a dealer technician submitted a report. The automaker collected four front axles with left front lower control arm brackets which had separated on 2020 Wranglers.

The SUVs had been in for warranty repairs, causing Chrysler to send the parts to the supplier which determined all four axles had welds in the wrong locations.

The SUV could be difficult to control or the lower control arm bracket could hit the ground once the control arm separates from the axle. A driver should be aware of noise from the front-end or vibration in the steering.

More than 3,000 Wranglers are recalled in the U.S. and 347 are recalled in Canada.

According to the automaker, no crashes or injuries have been reported due to the axle problems.

Chrysler says the 2020 Jeep Wrangler front axle recall will begin March 14, 2020. Dealerships will inspect the front axles and replace them if needed.

Jeep Wrangler owners may contact Chrysler at 800-853-1403 and refer to recall number W01.

Canadian Jeep Wrangler customers should call 800-465-2001.

