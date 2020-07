GM recalls 19 Trailblazers with missing tire size and tire pressure information.

July 31, 2020 — A model year 2021 Chevrolet Trailblazer recall has been ordered for 19 vehicles equipped with optional 17-inch sport terrain tires.

The certification labels on these vehicles do not provide the tire size and cold tire pressure information for front and rear tires, as required by law.

Owners will receive corrected labels by mail.

Chevrolet Trailblazer customers may call 800-222-1020 and use recall number A202304070.

