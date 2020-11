BMW recalls 33 cars because both the driver and passenger head airbags may fail.

November 17, 2020 — BMW head airbag inflators have caused a recall of 33 model year 2017 BMW 530i, 530i xDrive, 540i, 540i xDrive and 2017-2018 BMW 530e xDrive vehicles.

BMW says both the driver and passenger head airbag inflators can have trouble deploying because of exposure to high levels of humidity.

The automaker also says an occupant could be injured if the airbag inflator detaches from the igniter.

BMW will replace the affected head airbags, but concerned owners may call 800-525-7417.