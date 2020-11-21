BMW Recalls M2 and M4 Coupes Over Fuel Systems

BMW says 21 coupes may need their fuel injectors and fuel rails replaced.

November 21, 2020 — BMW is recalling 21 M2 and M4 Coupe cars because of fuel system problems.

The 2020-2021 M2 Coupe and 2020 M4 Coupe cars have fuel injectors that may have been installed without a damping component which is used to reduce vibrations.

A vibration will increase at the connection between the fuel line and the fuel rail which can result in damage at the connection.

BMW dealerships will check if the damping components are missing, and based on what is found the fuel injectors and fuel rails may be replaced.

The recall is expected to begin December 21, 2020.

Affected BMW owners with questions may call 800-525-7417.