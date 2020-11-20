BMW Recalls Vehicles With Rearview Camera Problems

BMW recalls more than 300 vehicles to update the rearview camera software.

November 20, 2020 — BMW is recalling more than 300 of the following vehicles because of problems with the rearview camera images.

2020-2021 BMW X3 sDrive 30i

2020-2021 BMW X3 xDrive 30i

2020-2021 BMW X3M 40i

2020-2021 BMW X3 xDrive 30e

2020-2021 BMW X4 xDrive 30i

2020-2021 BMW X4M 40i

2020-2021 BMW 530i

2020-2021 BMW 540i

2020-2021 BMW 540i xDrive

2020-2021 BMW M550i xDrive

2020-2021 BMW M5

2020-2021 BMW 550e

2020-2021 BMW 550e xDrive

2020-2021 BMW 550e iPerformance

BMW says a small portion of the rearview image may be slightly blocked, a violation of federal safety standards.

BMW dealerships need to update the cameras with new software when the recall begins November 23, 2020.

Customers with questions should call 800-525-7417.