BMW Recalls Vehicles With Rearview Camera Problems

— BMW is recalling more than 300 of the following vehicles because of problems with the rearview camera images.
- 2020-2021 BMW X3 sDrive 30i
- 2020-2021 BMW X3 xDrive 30i
- 2020-2021 BMW X3M 40i
- 2020-2021 BMW X3 xDrive 30e
- 2020-2021 BMW X4 xDrive 30i
- 2020-2021 BMW X4M 40i
- 2020-2021 BMW 530i
- 2020-2021 BMW 540i
- 2020-2021 BMW 540i xDrive
- 2020-2021 BMW M550i xDrive
- 2020-2021 BMW M5
- 2020-2021 BMW 550e
- 2020-2021 BMW 550e xDrive
- 2020-2021 BMW 550e iPerformance
BMW says a small portion of the rearview image may be slightly blocked, a violation of federal safety standards.
BMW dealerships need to update the cameras with new software when the recall begins November 23, 2020.
Customers with questions should call 800-525-7417.