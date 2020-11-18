BMW Recalls X1, X2 and MINI Cooper Vehicles

BMW recalls 76 vehicles to replace the airbag control units.

November 18, 2020 — A BMW recall has been issued for 76 vehicles because the head airbag, seat belt pretensioners and other safety systems may fail.

The problem is caused by the rollover sensors in these vehicles.

2020 BMW X1 xDrive28i

2020 BMW X1 sDrive28i

2020 BMW X2 xDrive28i

2020 BMW X2 sDrive28i

2020 MINI Cooper Clubman S All4

2021 MINI Cooper

2021 MINI Cooper S

2021 MINI Cooper John Cooper Works

2021 MINI Cooper SE

BMW dealers will replace the airbag control units.

Affected customers may call BMW at 800-525-7417 or MINI customer service at 866-825-1525.