BMW Recalls X1, X2 and MINI Cooper Vehicles

— A BMW recall has been issued for 76 vehicles because the head airbag, seat belt pretensioners and other safety systems may fail.
The problem is caused by the rollover sensors in these vehicles.
- 2020 BMW X1 xDrive28i
- 2020 BMW X1 sDrive28i
- 2020 BMW X2 xDrive28i
- 2020 BMW X2 sDrive28i
- 2020 MINI Cooper Clubman S All4
- 2021 MINI Cooper
- 2021 MINI Cooper S
- 2021 MINI Cooper John Cooper Works
- 2021 MINI Cooper SE
BMW dealers will replace the airbag control units.
Affected customers may call BMW at 800-525-7417 or MINI customer service at 866-825-1525.