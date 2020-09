BMW recalls 5 vehicles for missing rearview camera software.

September 22, 2020 — BMW is recalling five model year 2020 X3 sDrive40i, X3 xDrive40i and X3M40i vehicles because the rearview camera images fail to display.

BMW says the camera images don't show up because the software was never installed.

The automaker doesn't know when the recall will begin, but dealers will program the vehicles with rearview camera software.

Owners who have questions should call 800-525-7417.