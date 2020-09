BMW recalls 21 vehicles with starter motors that may have unneeded extra bolts.

September 22, 2020 — BMW is recalling 21 model year 2020 X5 sDrive 40i, X5 xDrive 40i and one X7 xDrive 40i vehicle because the engines may stall while driving.

The starter motor may have an extra bolt that could potentially fall into the transmission housing and cause a stall.

BMW dealers will remove the extra bolts and replace any damaged components when the recall begins September 28, 2020.

Owners who have concerns may contact BMW at 800-525-7417.