BMW recalls X6 vehicles with rear spoilers that may detach from faulty bonding.

September 22, 2020 — BMW is recalling more than 40 model year 2020 X6 sDrive40i, xDrive40i, X6 M50i and X6M vehicles.

The rear spoilers may not be properly bonded to the mounting plates.

BMW dealers will replace the rear spoilers when the recall begins October 5, 2020.

BMW owners may call the automaker at 800-525-7417.