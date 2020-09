Wrong BMW tire labels lead to recall of 447 vehicles.

September 21, 2020 — BMW is recalling 447 X7 xDrive40i and X7 M50i vehicles because the tire information labels may have the wrong tire size and cold tire inflation pressure information, not matching the tires.

About 50 of the BMW X7 vehicles are recalled in Canada.

The BMW tire label recall is expected to begin October 19, 2020, when dealerships will replace the labels.

Owners may contact BMW customer service at 800-525-7417.