Chevrolet Caprice Police Pursuit Steering Gear Recall Issued

Police cars need new steering gear assemblies they should have received before.

September 23, 2020 — A Chevrolet Caprice Police Pursuit steering gear recall has been issued for 95 cars that didn't receive the steering gear replacements during an earlier recall.

GM says the 2014-2016 Chevrolet Caprice Police Pursuit cars have connectors between the electric power steering modules and the torque sensors that may fail.

This will cause the cars to lose their power steering while driving.

Chevy dealerships will replace any steering gear assemblies that don't include approved part numbers.

The Chevrolet Caprice Police Pursuit recall is expected to begin October 12, 2020.

Owners may contact Chevrolet at 800-222-1020 and use recall number N202306620.

CarComplaints.com has owner-reported complaints about Chevrolet vehicles, including Chevy Caprice cars.