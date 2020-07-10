Chrysler Steering Wheel Airbag Cover Recall Issued

FCA recalls more than 1.2 million Dodge Nitros, Chrysler Town & Countrys and Dodge Caravans.

July 10, 2020 — A Chrysler steering wheel airbag cover recall has been announced for more than 1.2 million model year 2007-2011 Dodge Nitro SUVs, and 2008-2010 Chrysler Town & Country and Dodge Grand Caravan minivans.

More than 925,000 vehicles are recalled in the U.S., about 188,250 are recalled in Canada, more than 24,000 are recalled in Mexico and more than 66,000 vehicles are recalled outside North America.

The problem is related to discontinued clips that may loosen and detach over time, possibly turning the clips or plastic emblems into projectiles when the driver-side airbags deploy.

The automaker says it knows of 14 possible injuries to drivers caused by loosened clips. Additionally, Chrysler notes the airbags were not supplied by Takata.

Fiat Chrysler (FCA US) is warning owners not to tamper with the emblems located in the center of the steering wheels. Recall notices will be mailed in August and dealerships are expected to replace the steering wheel airbag covers.

Owners of 2007-2011 Dodge Nitro SUVs and 2008-2010 Chrysler Town & Country and Dodge Grand Caravan minivans should call 800-853-1403 with any questions.

CarComplaints.com will update this page when details are released by the National Highway Traffic Safety Administration.

