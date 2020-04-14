Chrysler Windshield Wiper Recall For Rams and Jeeps

FCA recalls 554,000 trucks and SUVs at risk of suffering from loose windshield wipers.

April 14, 2020 — A Chrysler windshield wiper recall includes 554,000 Ram 1500 trucks and Jeep Compass SUVs because the wiper arms may loosen and cause drivers vision problems while driving in rain.

Fiat Chrysler (FCA) says 2019-2020 Ram 1500, Ram 1500 Classic and 2019-2020 Jeep Compass vehicles may have be equipped with wiper arm head joints that were improperly formed during manufacturing.

This may not properly form the splines of the head joints on the wiper arms which allows the joints to strip. Kicking the wipers on won't properly clean the windshields and drivers will also notice the wipers are not in their correct resting positions.

FCA noticed an increase in warranty claims in January related to loose windshield wiper arms on Ram 1500, Ram 1500 Classic and Jeep Compass vehicles.

Engineers investigated the problem and Chrysler found 439 warranty claims had been received by March 26, but the automaker says no reports of crashes or injuries have been received related to the loose wipers.

The U.S. windshield wiper recall includes more than 425,500 trucks and SUVs, with another 76,280 recalled in Canada, 3,280 in Mexico and about 48,800 vehicles recalled outside North America.

Chrysler dealerships will tighten the wiper nuts when the recall begins May 29, 2020. However, you should immediately contact a dealer if your wipers are loose.

Ram 1500, Ram 1500 Classic and Jeep Compass owners with questions should call 800-853-1403 and ask about windshield wiper recall number W25.

CarComplaints.com has owner-reported complaints about Ram 1500s and Jeep Compass SUVs.