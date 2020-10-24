Diode Dynamics Recalls SL1 LED Headlight Bulbs

Nearly 28,000 Diode Dynamics SL1 LED headlight bulbs will be replaced with halogen bulbs.

October 24, 2020 — Diode Dynamics is recalling nearly 28,000 SL1 LED replacement headlight bulbs, part numbers DD0215P, DD0216P, DD0217P, DD0218P, DD0219P, DD0323P and DD0340P.

The bulbs can cause too much glare or brightness to oncoming drivers because the lights exceed the luminous flux standards for replaceable lights. This is a violation of federal safety standards concerning "lamps, reflective devices and associated equipment."

The National Highway Traffic Safety Administration (NHTSA) contacted Diode Dynamics about tests that indicated the SL1 bulbs were too bright and failed to meet dimensional standards.

Diode will send recall notices to all distributors of its SL1 LED headlight bulbs and to customers who purchased the bulbs directly from Diode Dynamics.

Diode Dynamics says it will offer to replace SL1 LED bulbs with halogen bulbs, but a buyer must fill out a recall request form on Diode Dynamics website and provide proof of the number of SL1 bulbs that were purchased.

Diode will then ship the halogen bulbs to the consumer along with a prepaid shipping label for return of the SL1 bulbs to Diode Dynamics.

The recall is expected to begin November 6, 2020, but customers with questions may contact Diode at 314-205-3033.