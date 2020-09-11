Dodge Charger Pursuit Cars Recalled

Chrysler recalls 27,000 police cars because of problems with the rearview camera images.

September 10, 2020 — A Dodge Charger Pursuit recall has been issued for more than 27,000 police cars because of problems with the rearview camera images.

The 2018-2020 Dodge Charger Pursuit cars each have a "stealth mode," and in stealth mode the backup camera rearview image will fail to display when the Charger is in REVERSE.

Fiat Chrysler (FCA US) says this is a violation of federal safety standards.

Federal safety standards require the rearview camera system default to a visible rearview image being visible each time the driver backs up. This must occur regardless of any modifications to the field of view the driver had previously selected.

The Chargers fail to perform this task in stealth mode due to problems with the body control module software, leaving drivers unable to view rearview images while backing up.

More than 26,300 Dodge Charger Pursuits are recalled in the U.S. and 831 police cars are recalled in Canada.

Chrysler says to fix the problem, dealerships will update the body control module software to disable stealth modes when the Dodge Charger Pursuits are shifted into REVERSE.

The Dodge Charger Pursuit recall is expected to begin October 16, 2020, but customers may call Chrysler at 800-853-1403 and refer to recall number W62.

CarComplaints.com has owner-reported complaints you can read about Dodge Chargers.