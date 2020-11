Genesis G70s have steering systems that may lock in place.

November 17, 2020 — A 2020 Genesis G70 recall has been issued for two SUVs because components inside the rack-mounted motor-driven power steering assemblies may have been manufactured incorrectly.

This can cause the steering to lock, a problem that can be repaired by replacing the power steering assemblies.

Owners may contact Genesis at 855-371-9460 and use recall number 004G.