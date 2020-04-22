GM Hard Tri-Fold Bed Cover Recall: Take 2

Detached bed covers cause recall of 15,000 Silverado 1500 and Sierra 1500 trucks.

April 21, 2020 — A GM hard tri-fold bed cover recall has been ordered for 2019-2020 Chevrolet Silverado 1500 and 2019-2020 GMC Sierra 1500 trucks because the attachment systems may not hold the covers to the truck beds.

The tri-fold tonneau covers for Silverado 1500 and Sierra 1500 trucks, made by Rugged Liner, were recalled in 2019 after reports of detached bed covers.

General Motors says nearly 15,000 hard tri-fold covers are affected by the recall, and all the bed covers were included in the 2019 recall.

The attachment system used to secure the cover to the bed rails of the truck may become damaged or may not have been properly secured by the dealer.

GM drivers may notice noise coming from the covers, damage to the attachments or covers that move against the truck bed rails.

GM opened an internal investigation in January 2020 after two reports alleged the hard tri-fold bed covers detached from the trucks. Both trucks had allegedly been repaired during the 2019 recall. Engineers analyzed warranty reports, employee-owned trucks and data collected from the field.

As of March 6, GM was aware of 85 warranty complaints alleging latching or attachment problems after the trucks had their tri-fold bed covers repaired in 2019.

The automaker decided to issue another recall because 18 of those warranty complaints involved hard bed covers that completely detached or blew off the trucks while driving.

Supplier Rugged Liner says it fixed the bed cover problem in production on March 27 for short-bed truck covers and on April 14 for standard-bed truck covers.

Chevy and GMC dealers will replace the tonneau rails and clamps and add tethers to prevent the hard tri-fold bed covers from detaching onto the roads even if the covers were improperly installed.

The hard tri-fold bed cover recall is expected to begin June 1, 2020.

Owners of 2019-2020 Chevrolet Silverado 1500 and GMC Sierra 1500 with questions should call 586-596-1733. GM's number for this recall is N192285070.

