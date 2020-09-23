GM Recalls Buick Encore GX and Chevrolet Trailblazer

GM recalls 116 vehicles because the seats may move in crashes.

September 22, 2020 — General Motors is recalling 116 model year 2020 Buick Encore GX and 2021 Chevrolet Trailblazer vehicles because the rear attachment bolts of one or both front seats may not have been installed.

This can allow the seats to move during a crash.

In the U.S., 105 GM vehicles are recalled and another 11 are recalled in Canada.

GM dealers will inspect the seat attachments for both front seats and install attachment bolts once the recall begins October 19, 2020.

Chevrolet Trailblazer owners may contact Chevrolet at 800-630-2438 and Buick Encore GX customers may call 800-521-7300. GM's number for this recall is A202304380.

