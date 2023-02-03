Kia Telluride Recall To Repair Faulty Airbag Wire Harnesses

Kia recalls model year 2023 Tellurides due to the second-row seat side airbag wiring.

February 3, 2023 — A 2023 Kia Telluride recall involves 32,000 SUVs because the second-row seat side airbags may fail to deploy properly.

Kia says the Telluride problem is caused by a damaged wire harness.

In December 2022, a dealer contacted Kia about damage to a 2023 Telluride second-row seat side airbag wire harness due to contact with the seat frame.

The wire damage was enough the airbag warning light was illuminated.

Kia Georgia inspected 2,219 Tellurides at the assembly plant and found 20 SUVs with wire harnesses making contact with the seat frames. However, the wires weren't damaged and the airbag warning lights were not activated.

"The side airbag wire harness contained in the second row seat cushion assembly was manufactured by the supplier with the incorrect length. As a result, the wire harness can become damaged if it contacts the seat frame when the seat is folded or adjusted." — Kia

An investigation also showed no customer complaints or warranty claims.

Kia dealers will inspect the left and right second-row seat side airbag wire harnesses for damage. If damage is found, the wiring harness will be replaced with a new one. If no damage is found, the wire harness will be secured to avoid contact with the seat frame when the seat is folded or adjusted.

Kia Telluride recall letters will be mailed February 28, 2023.

Owners of 2023 Kia Tellurides may call 800-333-4542 and use recall number SC262.