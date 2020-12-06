GM Recalls Chevy and GMC Trucks For Airbag Issues

Roof-rail airbags cause recall of GMC Sierra 1500, 2500, 3500 and Chevy Silverado 1500, 2500, 3500.

December 6, 2020 — General Motors is recalling more than 9,000 of these Chevrolet and GMC trucks that may have roof-rail airbag problems.

2015-2016 GMC Sierra 1500

2015-2016 Chevrolet Silverado 1500

2015 GMC Sierra 2500

2015 GMC Sierra 3500

2015 Chevrolet Silverado 2500

2015 Chevrolet Silverado 3500

According to GM, the roof-rail airbag inflator end cap may detach from the inflator and be shot throughout the cabin.

GM received a dealer report in June regarding an uncommanded and unintentional roof-rail airbag deployment in a 2015 Chevy Silverado. After inspecting the truck GM opened an investigation and contacted the roof-rail airbag supplier.

Engineers studied the Silverado airbag by using electron microscopy and material analysis and discovered evidence of corrosion at the roof-rail airbag inflator end cap. Another airbag from a separate incident was studied and engineers found the same problems.

GM learned in October about a specific production period when moist air might have entered the inflators, causing end cap separations. Compressed gas will escape from the roof-rail airbag inflator if the end cap separates from the inflator, sending the end cap into the cabin of the vehicle.

General Motors says it is unaware of additional airbag deployments and has received no reports of injuries related to the airbag problems.

GM dealers will replace the roof-rail airbag modules when the recall begins January 10, 2021.

GMC owners with questions should call 888-988-7267, and Chevrolet customers may call 800-222-1020.

GM's recall reference number is N202309680.