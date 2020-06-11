GM Truck Hood Recall Issued, Again

General Motors recalls 574 Chevy and GMC trucks with hoods that may suddenly open.

June 11, 2020 — General Motors truck hood problems have caused another recall of 2020 Chevrolet Silverado 2500, Silverado 3500, GMC Sierra 2500 and Sierra 3500 trucks less than three months after they were recalled.

More than 570 Chevy and GMC trucks are recalled because the hoods may suddenly open while driving.

The original GM recall was announced because the trucks may have been serviced with replacement hood assemblies that contained hood latch striker wires that weren't properly heat treated. The striker wires could fatigue and fracture, allowing the hoods to unexpectedly unlatch.

GM dealers were told to replace the hood assemblies, but the automaker now says some of the replacement assemblies contained the same faulty striker wires.

The Chevrolet and GMC truck hood recall will begin July 20, 2020, when dealerships will again replace the hood assemblies.

If you own a 2020 Chevrolet Silverado 2500, Silverado 3500, GMC Sierra 2500 or Sierra 3500, you may call Chevrolet at 800-222-1020 or GMC at 888-988-7267.

GM's number for the hood recall is N202306490.

