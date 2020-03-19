Chevy and GMC Truck Hoods May Open While Driving

GM recalls Chevrolet Silverado 2500/3500 and GMC Sierra 2500/3500 trucks for hood latch issues.

March 19, 2020 — Hoods that unexpectedly open have caused a recall of 2,000 model year 2020 Chevrolet Silverado 2500 and 3500 and 2020 GMC Sierra 2500 and 3500 trucks with hood latch striker problems.

General Motors says the striker wires may break because they weren't properly heat treated, allowing the hoods to open while driving.

The hood striker wires can become brittle due to improper heat treatment, and the only possible warning a driver might have is the sound of striker wires rattling when they partially fracture.

GM discovered the problem in October 2019 when engineers found a fractured hood latch striker wire on a company-owned 2020 GMC Sierra 2500. The following month engineers found another fractured striker wire on another truck, causing the automaker to open an internal investigation.

Hardness testing was conducted on the first striker wire and engineers confirmed the wire's metal hardness was far higher than specifications. The hood striker assembly supplier informed GM that it used an alternate supplier to heat treat two batches of striker wires in January 2019.

The automaker isn't aware of any customer complaints about the striker wires.

The U.S. recall includes 1,909 trucks and in Canada 95 Silverados and Sierras are recalled.

The 2020 Chevrolet Silverado 2500 and 3500 and 2020 GMC Sierra 2500 and 3500 recall is expected to begin April 26, 2020. GM dealers will replace the hood assemblies.

Truck owners may contact Chevrolet at 800-222-1020 or GMC at 888-988-7267 and refer to GM's recall number N192284960.

