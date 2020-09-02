Honda Canada Takata Airbag Lawsuit Settlement Reached

Honda Canada agrees to continue its efforts to replace all defective Takata airbag inflators.

September 2, 2020 — A Honda Canada Takata airbag recall lawsuit settlement has been reached, but how much it will impact Acura and Honda customers is yet to be seen.

Much of the settlement agreement involves actions that have long been in place by Honda before the settlement was reached.

The Honda Canada Takata airbag settlement relates to recalls of Takata airbag inflators in these vehicles.

2001-2013 Honda Accord

2001-2015 Honda Civic

2010-2014 Honda Crosstour

2002-2016 Honda CR-V

2011-2015 Honda CR-Z

2003-2010 Honda Element

2007-2014 Honda Fit

2010 and 2012 Honda Insight

2002-2004 Honda Odyssey

2003-2015 Honda Pilot

2006-2014 Honda Ridgeline

2003 Acura CL

2006-2011 Acura CSX

2001-2005 Acura EL

2013-2016 Acura ILX

2003-2006 Acura MDX

2007-2017 Acura RDX

2005-2012 Acura RL

2002-2003, 2009-2014 Acura TL

2010-2013 Acura ZDX

2009-2013 Acura TSX

2014-2017 Acura RLX

According to the proposed agreement, Honda Canada has agreed to continue efforts to contact owners to have their airbag inflators replaced, something the automaker has been doing for a few years. In addition, Honda says it will continue to recover Takata airbags from scrap vehicle sellers.

Honda also agrees to reimburse specific "reasonable out-of-pocket expenses incurred by customers as a result of the recalls." And owners may qualify for help if the recall repairs caused damage to the vehicles.

The reimbursement program may help eligible customers who incur or incurred expenses while recall repairs were performed by dealerships or while waiting for those repairs.

If a customer submits the required documentation, Honda may reimburse expenses such as rental cars or storage expenses caused by a fear of driving the vehicle. In addition, Honda may reimburse "reasonable child care costs" incurred due to the recall repairs. However, there are limits to how many days of expenses will be reimbursed.

A settlement administrator will examine the documents to determine if full or partial reimbursement is deserved.

The settlement adds a note for residents of Quebec:

"Please note that, under Quebec law, a portion of any out-of-pocket expense claim that is approved for reimbursement and payable to any resident of Quebec may be withheld and remitted to the Fonds d’Aide aux recours collectifs. If you are a resident of Quebec, and you submit a Settlement Claim for out-of-pocket expenses that is approved, any amount to be withheld and remitted to the Fonds d’Aide aux recours collectifs will be deducted from any amount determined to be payable to you."

A settlement approval hearing will be held in Toronto by the Ontario Superior Court of Justice on December 22, 2020.

The plaintiffs are represented by Strosberg Sasso Sutts LLP, McKenzie Lake Lawyers LLP, Rochon Genova LLP, Kim Spencer McPhee Barristers P.C., Merchant Law Group LLP, Consumer Law Group P.C., and Garcha & Company.

Acura and Honda customers can learn more here.