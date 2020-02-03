Hyundai Kona Recall Issued Over Axle Weight Labels

Hyundai recalls more than 1,000 Kona vehicles at risk of being overloaded.

February 3, 2020 — A Hyundai Kona recall for more than 1,000 model year 2020 vehicles has been issued because the gross axle weight rating labels are wrong.

Following the incorrect axle weight could cause the vehicle to be overloaded.

There are 477 recalled vehicles in the U.S. and 529 in Canada.

Hyundai Kona dealers will install new weight labels once the recall begins March 20, 2020.

Kona owners with questions should call 855-371-9460. Hyundai's number for this recall is 187.

CarComplaints.com has complaints from owners of Hyundai Kona vehicles and other Hyundai models.