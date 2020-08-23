Jaguar Land Rover Rollaways Blamed on Drivers

Investigation is closed after Jaguar XF and Land Rover Evoque rollaways cause 14 crashes, 3 injuries

August 22, 2020 — Jaguar Land Rover rollaway incidents are blamed on drivers who allege a total of 15 incidents, 14 that allegedly caused crashes and three that resulted in injuries.

It only took nearly four years, but the National Highway Traffic Safety Administration (NHTSA) says its investigation is closed into 39,000 model year 2012-2014 Land Rover Range Rover Evoque and Jaguar XF vehicles.

NHTSA opened the investigation in December 2016 following seven complaints about rollaways that occurred after drivers shifted into PARK and exited the vehicles while the engines were running. All seven incidents allegedly caused crashes that resulted in three injuries.

Jaguar Land Rover responded to NHTSA by throwing in additional rollaway reports, bringing the total incidents to 15 with 14 alleged crashes and three injuries.

Federal safety regulators say they couldn't find any mechanical or electronic problems that caused the transmissions to shift out of PARK without input from the drivers.

Additionally, no faults were found that resulted in failures of the transmissions to properly shift into PARK.

Jaguar Land Rover's internal investigation concluded operator errors caused the powered rollaways.

NHTSA says although the investigation is closed, safety regulators may reopen the probe if additional information is received to indicate a safety defect may exist.