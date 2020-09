Jaguar says the XJ cars have front airbags that may fail to deploy properly.

September 23, 2020 — Jaguar is recalling 12 model year 2010-2011 and 2017 XJ vehicles because the front airbags may not deploy properly.

Jaguar dealers will update the airbag software when the recall begins November 6, 2020.

Customers may call 800-369-1000 and refer to recall number H294.

