Jeep Clutch Pressure Plate Recall For Wranglers, Gladiators

Jeep Wranglers and Gladiators with manual transmissions catch fire from clutch pressure plates.

March 12, 2020 — A Jeep clutch pressure plate recall has been issued for nearly 37,000 Wrangler and Gladiator SUVs equipped with manual transmissions.

Chrysler says the 2018-2020 Jeep Wrangler and 2020 Gladiator clutch pressure plates may overheat, fracture and cause fires.

Fiat Chrysler (FCA US) opened an internal investigation in November 2019 after fires occurred in 2018-2020 Jeep Wranglers and 2020 Jeep Gladiators.

In December investigators visited the scene of a fire that appeared to be related to the transmission. Chrysler engineers later determined the clutch pressure plate reached 2,000 degrees Fahrenheit, and the supplier determined the damaged plate was not an effect of the fire.

If a clutch pressure plate breaks, it can crack or break the transmission case and allow hot debris to make contact with ignition sources. In addition to the risk of fire, a fractured pressure plate can cause the Wrangler or Gladiator to lose propulsion and leave debris on the road.

A driver may notice the smell of a burnt clutch or feel changes in how the clutch pedal moves.

FCA is aware of at least 35 warranty claims, 13 field reports and one minor injury related to the pressure plates.

More than 33,200 vehicles are recalled in the U.S. and more than 3,500 are recalled in Canada.

Chrysler is still working on a fix for the clutch pressure plate problem, but the Jeep recall is expected to begin April 22, 2020.

Wrangler and Gladiator owners may call FCA at 800-853-1403 and refer to recall number W12.