Nissan Titan Recall Ordered Over LED Headlights

Nissan recalls 82 Titan trucks because the LED headlights may be aimed incorrectly.

September 25, 2020 — A Nissan Titan recall has been issued for 82 model year 2019 Titan trucks equipped with LED headlights because the lights may have the wrong aiming marks.

This can cause a technician to incorrectly aim the headlights when the truck is serviced. The problem also causes a violation of federal safety standards.

The 2019 Nissan Titan LED headlight recall should begin October 20, 2020. Nissan dealers will replace the headlight assemblies if needed.

Nissan Titan owners with questions should call Nissan at 800-867-7669.

Nissan's number for this recall is PC751.

