Nissan Titan Recall Issued After 'Thermal Incident'

Exposed wire could cause problems with transmissions, fuel pumps and stalled engines.

December 20, 2020 — A Nissan Titan recall affects more than 7,900 trucks that may suffer problems with the engines, transmissions or fuel pumps.

The 2020 Nissan Titan and Titan XD trucks could also stall or catch fire from electrical short circuits due to exposed engine harness wires.

The Nissan Titan recall includes nearly 7,600 trucks in the U.S., and 329 trucks in Canada.

The automaker says the engine harness may have been assembled incorrectly by the supplier which left an exposed wire that could contact a copper wire from the transmission power wire and cause an electrical short-circuit or arcing.

The transmission and engine may act up and the Titan could stall if the fuel pump power supply is affected. In addition, the truck won't be able to be restarted once it stalls.

A short-circuit could also cause heat damage to the wire harness and an increased chance of a fire.

Nissan learned of a problem in March 2020 when someone tried to connect the battery, but an investigation was slowed due to shutdowns related to the COVID-19 virus. The supplier eventually found the splice-making process during wire harness manufacturing might have left an exposed wire that could make contact with the transmission power wire.

In October, Nissan learned of a "thermal incident" that occurred under the hood of a Titan truck, and engineers confirmed the condition only affects Titan and Titan XD pickups equipped with gasoline engines due to the unique frame design and manufacturing process.

The 2020 Titan and Titan XD pickups were manufactured in Mississippi from December 13, 2019, to June 3, 2020.

The Nissan Titan recall is expected to begin January 27, 2021, when dealers will replace any damaged wire harnesses.

Nissan Titan and Titan XD truck owners may call 800-647-7261.