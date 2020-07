Chrysler recalls vans and trucks to fix problems with the side curtain airbags.

July 2, 2020 — Chrysler is recalling 114 model year 2020 Ram ProMaster vans and Ram 1500 trucks because of side curtain airbag problems.

In Canada, Chrysler is recalling six ProMaster vans.

The automaker says an improperly crimped diffuser may detach from the airbag inflator if the airbag deploys.

Ram dealerships will replace the side curtain airbag assemblies when the recall begins August 14, 2020.

Van and truck owners may call 800-853-1403 and refer to recall number W52.