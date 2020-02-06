Ram 2500 and 3500 Recall Issued After 19 Fires

Chrysler recalls 2019-2020 Ram 2500 and 3500 trucks that may leak transmission fluid.

February 6, 2020 — A Ram 3500 and 3500 transmission fluid leak recall has been issued for more than 93,000 trucks after at least 19 fires and one injury.

The 2019-2020 Ram trucks are equipped with 6-speed 68RFE automatic transmissions that may have too much pressure and heat inside.

This may cause transmission fluid to leak from the dipstick tubes, causing the fluid to contact the turbochargers or other ignition sources.

Fiat Chrysler (FCA US) opened an investigation in December 2019 because of engine compartment fires in Ram 2500 and 3500 trucks. Chrysler looked at witness statements and any design changes to the trucks and was able to replicate the problem.

Ram drivers may notice noises, strange odors or transmissions that surge prior to engine compartment fires.

More than 84,200 Ram trucks are recalled in the U.S. and 8,850 trucks are recalled in Canada.

The Ram 2500 and 3500 recall is expected to begin March 14, 2020. Ram dealerships will replace the transmission valve body separator plates and reprogram the powertrain control modules.

Call Chrysler at 800-853-1403 if you have questions about the Ram 2500 and 3500 transmission fluid leak recall. Chrysler's number for this recall is W03.

